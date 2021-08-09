Mobilising institutional investment is critical for financing nature-based climate solutions

Mark Wishnie from BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group and Landscape Capital
The potential of nature-based solutions - actions that protect, restore and sustainably manage natural ecosystems - to help combat the climate crisis is now widely recognised. Nature-based solutions can...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial