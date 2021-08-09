The trustees of the Creative Pension Trust have developed two initiatives to keep the scheme on track to achieve net-zero status on carbon emissions for all member investments by 2050.

The trustees' 'ZeroByFifty' and 'FiftyByThirty' initiatives follow commitments that have been given by the scheme's underlying investment fund managers, including a 2030 interim target of a 50 per cent reduction.

The board of Creative Pension Trust - the fifth largest master trust in the UK - will publish annual reports on its two initiatives from next year.

"The trustees believe climate change is the most significant financially-material ESG issue for Creative Pension Trust and its members, particularly in the medium-to-long term," said trustee chair Roger Mattingly. "We believe the biggest risks linked to climate change are the longer-term physical risk, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions, and also transition risk, where firms face real challenges to reduce their emissions."

In order to mitigate that risk, Mattingly said the scheme's trustees support the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

Manging director of the scheme's sponsor Creative, David White, said the scheme was now preparing itself for mandatory reporting in line with Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) rules.

"The trustees expect to manage climate change risks and opportunities to the scheme's investments according to the TCFD recommendations from 1 October," he confirmed.

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition is impacting the financial sector? Sign up now for a free pass to the Net Zero Festival.