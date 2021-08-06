ADVERTISEMENT

Putin's laughing now

Sepi Golzari-Munro, ECIU
clock 06 August 2021 • 5 min read

Delaying net zero will not only increase costs, but keep us vulnerable to Putin and Co's every whim

We have all seen tweets where we've winced and thought 'that's not going to age well'. That was my first reaction to one, only a couple of weeks ago, by the Global Warming Policy Forum - an outfit wholly...

