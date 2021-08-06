Hydrogen Strategy: Why the government should signal a shift to fuel cells over diesel generators

The government has a golden chance to utilise readily available alternatives to polluting diesel generators, argues AFC Energy CEO Adam Bond
The UK's independent Climate Change Committee recently stated that the UK is struggling to keep pace with climate change impacts. Its evidence shows that the gap between the level of risk we face and the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial