ADVERTISEMENT

'Vital to protect our future': Government touts £5m climate resilience research programme

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 August 2021 • 3 min read
Floods, storms and heatwaves are all set to worsen in the UK as climate change takes its toll
Image:

Floods, storms and heatwaves are all set to worsen in the UK as climate change takes its toll

Climate Services for a Net Zero Resilient World aims to help inform future government climate and net zero policies

A £5m climate research programme aimed at providing analysis and insight to help the UK better prepare for and protect against worsening heatwaves, flooding, and storms in the coming years has been launched by the government today.

The four-year research programme - dubbed Climate Services for a Net Zero Resilient World - aims to provide high quality scientific research and analysis to help inform future climate and net zero policies, and is being led by a consortium of leading environmental science organisations.

The government said the initiative would help ensure the UK is able to better respond to the impacts a warming planet will have on national infrastructure, such as the effects of record high temperatures, flooding, and storms on buildings, power stations, electricity networks, and communities.

The programme also aims to engage with councils to support the development of local climate action plans, in order to help communities and households better cope with heatwaves and identify affordable measures to boost their climate resilience while also slashing their carbon footprint, it explained.

In addition, the programme will have an international dimension with the team planning to devise models for how the UK can help reduce emissions on a global level, building on the government's work with other countries to develop decarbonisation strategies and build climate resilience.

Climate and Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan - who is also the UK's International Adaption and Resilience Champion for COP26 - said climate decisions taken by the government today and over the next few years were "vital to protect our homes, our wellbeing, and our future".

"Climate change poses a threat to both our way of life and the safety of our nation," she said. "This new programme brings together the brightest and best climate scientists, universities and research institutions from across the country to provide us with the latest tools, advice, and research to inform future climate policies at a national and local level. This research will be vital to ensure we're making the best possible choices on our journey to net zero, making certain the UK is adaptable and more resilient to the effects of climate change."

The announcement comes as the impacts of the climate crisis are becoming increasingly felt right around the world, with record-breaking floods, heatwaves, wildfires, and storms wreaking havoc across parts of Europe, the US, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in recent weeks.

In the UK, meanwhile, the Met Office warned last week that 2020 was the third warmest, fifth wettest, and eighth sunniest on record, with extreme weather only expected to become more frequent and volatile in the coming years.

However, the government recently faced fierce criticism over its weak climate crisis planning, adaptation and resilience from its advisors on the Climate Change Committee, which warned that the UK's failure to adapt to "inevitable" warming could serve to derail the net zero transition altogether.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said it was vital for individuals, business and government to prepare for the growing impacts of a warming world, and that the £5m research programme would help the UK to take the action to boost resilience across the economy.

"With fewer than 100 days to go until COP26, this essential research which helps the UK work with governments around the world to deliver ambitious plans to decarbonise and reduce emissions has never been more important," he said. "This programme demonstrates our commitment as COP26 hosts to meet net zero by the middle of the century. The next decade is critical if we are to keep the 1.5 degree temperature limit on track and avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change."

Organisations leading the new research project include consulting firm Ricardo, University College London, the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, and institutes such as the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), and the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Investment big bang': PM and Chancellor urge pension funds to back 'innovative, greener future'

'Climate must be at the heart of everything': Can Keir Starmer reboot Labour's green agenda?

Most read
01

Revealed: UK supermarkets linked to beef suppliers driving illegal Amazon deforestation

31 July 2021 • 9 min read
02

The data is in: Renewables confirmed Britain's top power source in 2020 as fossil fuels continue slide

30 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

The Frying Scotsman? UK hybrid cars to reach EU market via vegetable oil-powered train

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics

05 August 2021 • 15 min read
05

Walmart awards $750,000 to fund consumer food waste research in UK and Canada

30 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics
Policy

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics

The gathering campaign against the 'cost of net zero' is defined by straw men arguments, culture war tactics, and a fantastical refusal to engage with climate realities - but it still poses a serious threat to the UK's economic future

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 August 2021 • 15 min read
Investors urge steel industry to chart path to net zero
Technology

Investors urge steel industry to chart path to net zero

Investment funds worth £55bn set actions industry needs to take now to 2050 target

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 August 2021 • 3 min read
Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis
Training

Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis

Entire global workforce is to undertake training programme that has been developed in conjunction with WWF

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read