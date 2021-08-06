'Vital to protect our future': Government touts £5m climate resilience research programme

Floods, storms and heatwaves are all set to worsen in the UK as climate change takes its toll

A £5m climate research programme aimed at providing analysis and insight to help the UK better prepare for and protect against worsening heatwaves, flooding, and storms in the coming years has been launched by the government today.

The four-year research programme - dubbed Climate Services for a Net Zero Resilient World - aims to provide high quality scientific research and analysis to help inform future climate and net zero policies, and is being led by a consortium of leading environmental science organisations.

The government said the initiative would help ensure the UK is able to better respond to the impacts a warming planet will have on national infrastructure, such as the effects of record high temperatures, flooding, and storms on buildings, power stations, electricity networks, and communities.

The programme also aims to engage with councils to support the development of local climate action plans, in order to help communities and households better cope with heatwaves and identify affordable measures to boost their climate resilience while also slashing their carbon footprint, it explained.

In addition, the programme will have an international dimension with the team planning to devise models for how the UK can help reduce emissions on a global level, building on the government's work with other countries to develop decarbonisation strategies and build climate resilience.

Climate and Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan - who is also the UK's International Adaption and Resilience Champion for COP26 - said climate decisions taken by the government today and over the next few years were "vital to protect our homes, our wellbeing, and our future".

"Climate change poses a threat to both our way of life and the safety of our nation," she said. "This new programme brings together the brightest and best climate scientists, universities and research institutions from across the country to provide us with the latest tools, advice, and research to inform future climate policies at a national and local level. This research will be vital to ensure we're making the best possible choices on our journey to net zero, making certain the UK is adaptable and more resilient to the effects of climate change."

The announcement comes as the impacts of the climate crisis are becoming increasingly felt right around the world, with record-breaking floods, heatwaves, wildfires, and storms wreaking havoc across parts of Europe, the US, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in recent weeks.

In the UK, meanwhile, the Met Office warned last week that 2020 was the third warmest, fifth wettest, and eighth sunniest on record, with extreme weather only expected to become more frequent and volatile in the coming years.

However, the government recently faced fierce criticism over its weak climate crisis planning, adaptation and resilience from its advisors on the Climate Change Committee, which warned that the UK's failure to adapt to "inevitable" warming could serve to derail the net zero transition altogether.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said it was vital for individuals, business and government to prepare for the growing impacts of a warming world, and that the £5m research programme would help the UK to take the action to boost resilience across the economy.

"With fewer than 100 days to go until COP26, this essential research which helps the UK work with governments around the world to deliver ambitious plans to decarbonise and reduce emissions has never been more important," he said. "This programme demonstrates our commitment as COP26 hosts to meet net zero by the middle of the century. The next decade is critical if we are to keep the 1.5 degree temperature limit on track and avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change."

Organisations leading the new research project include consulting firm Ricardo, University College London, the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, and institutes such as the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), and the British Geological Survey (BGS).