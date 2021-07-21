ADVERTISEMENT

England needs to urgently accelerate the resource efficiency agenda to reach net zero

Kate Young, Aldersgate Group
clock 21 July 2021 • 5 min read

The government’s policy commitments on resource efficiency to date have lacked ambition, pace and scope, writes Kate Young from the Aldersgate Group

The recent Dasgupta Review commissioned by the UK government illuminated how dependent wealth and productivity are on the exploitation of natural resources. From 1970 to 2017, the annual global extraction...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

'The European Green Deal is our growth strategy': EU unveils sweeping 'Fit for 55' strategy

14 July 2021 • 7 min read
04

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

15 July 2021 • 6 min read
05

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read

More on Policy

Covid-19 recovery stimulus have skewed heavily towards 'brown' industries
Energy

How Covid-19 stimulus packages could drive record power sector emissions

Covid-19 recovery packages unveiled by nations around the world are failing to deliver the levels of sustainable investment needed to cap global temperature increases at safe levels, IEA warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 July 2021 • 5 min read
Governments and businesses should have higher responsibility for protecting and enhancing nature, according to survey of UK adults
Policy

Survey: UK public favours stronger policies to combat nature crisis

UK adults believe neither governments nor businesses are doing enough to protect and enhance natural world, according to a new poll from WSP and Bright Blue

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 July 2021 • 3 min read
Investing in recycling, reuse and waste reduction reaps significant rewards, the report argues | Credit: iStock
Investment

Research: $1.3tr global circular economy investment 'far below' what is needed

Initiatives to reduce waste and repurpose old products and resources pales in comparison to what is needed from businesses and governments, Chatham House report concludes

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 July 2021 • 3 min read