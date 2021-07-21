England needs to urgently accelerate the resource efficiency agenda to reach net zero

The government’s policy commitments on resource efficiency to date have lacked ambition, pace and scope, writes Kate Young from the Aldersgate Group
The recent Dasgupta Review commissioned by the UK government illuminated how dependent wealth and productivity are on the exploitation of natural resources. From 1970 to 2017, the annual global extraction...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial