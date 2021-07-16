With airline travel rebounding, it's time to double-down on carbon market integrity

The sooner we can iron out details for ICAO programmes to avoid 'double counting' of carbon removals for airlines the better, writes Mary Grady of the American Carbon Registry
Air travel is rebounding. Passenger numbers are rising, more and more planes are taking to the skies, and international flights are starting to come back. Just last week, the Council of the International...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial