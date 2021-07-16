ADVERTISEMENT

With airline travel rebounding, it's time to double-down on carbon market integrity

Mary Grady, American Carbon Registry
clock 16 July 2021 • 3 min read

The sooner we can iron out details for ICAO programmes to avoid 'double counting' of carbon removals for airlines the better, writes Mary Grady of the American Carbon Registry

Air travel is rebounding. Passenger numbers are rising, more and more planes are taking to the skies, and international flights are starting to come back. Just last week, the Council of the International...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

14 July 2021 • 8 min read
02

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

UN publishes first draft of Paris Agreement-style global treaty for tackling biodiversity loss

13 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

15 July 2021 • 6 min read
05

'Power shift': Mayors and council leaders demand new powers to support net zero action

13 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Offsets

Net zero road, rail, shipping and flight is targeted within 30 years | Credit: iStock
Transport

Transport Decarbonisation Plan: A guide to the government's routemap for net zero transport

The government has provided its more comprehensive plan yet for fully decarbonising transport by 2050 - here is an all you need to know guide for green businesses

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 July 2021 • 13 min read
Which? reveals how carbon-conscious holidaymakers face higher travel fares
BusinessGreen

Which? reveals how carbon-conscious holidaymakers face higher travel fares

Which? investigation reveals how planes continue to beat trains on ticket prices, despite much higher carbon impacts

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 14 July 2021 • 5 min read
The Transport Decarbonisation Plan targets net zero aviation, rail, cars and trucks by 2050
Policy

Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

Long-awaited Transport Decarbonisation Plan aims to make public transport, walking and cycling 'natural first choice' for UK journeys

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 July 2021 • 8 min read