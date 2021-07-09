ADVERTISEMENT

G20: Developing countries need climate finance now to halve emissions by 2030

Maria Mendiluce, We Mean Business
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read

The temperature increases in the Pacific North-West and India highlight the urgent action needed to halve global GHG emissions by 2030. This goal is what all nations committed to in the Paris climate Agreement...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Very difficult to pull off': Boris Johnson acknowledges scale of building decarbonisation challenge

08 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

08 July 2021 • 7 min read
05

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Policy

The energy storage system being developed by Energy Vault | Credit: Enel / Energy Vault
Investment

Enel links $4bn bond to its climate goals in 'world record' green transaction

Sustainability-linked bond is the largest transaction of its kind ever priced, according to European energy giant

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 July 2021 • 3 min read
The Taskforce was set up by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney in 2020
Offsets

'Trade with confidence' or 'get-out-of-jail'? Carney-led Taskforce plots legal standards for 'unified' carbon offset market

Carney-led carbon market Taskforce has sets out plans to establish legal standards and governance body to bolster integrity of CO2 offsets, but environmental campaigners remain unconvinced

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 July 2021 • 5 min read
'Creating a Zero Carbon Cluster': BusinessGreen to host new webinar on the UK's trailblazing carbon capture plans
Infrastructure

'Creating a Zero Carbon Cluster': BusinessGreen to host new webinar on the UK's trailblazing carbon capture plans

Free to attend register to be hosted next week in association with the Northern Endurance Partnership, Zero Carbon Humber, and Net Zero Teesside

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 July 2021 • 2 min read