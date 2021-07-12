ADVERTISEMENT

Forestry investors are poised to profit from the soaring carbon credit market

Olly Hughes, Gresham House
clock 12 July 2021 • 4 min read
Forestry investors are poised to profit from the soaring carbon credit market

By investing in forestry assets used to produce carbon offset credits, investors can benefit from growing demand for both compliance and voluntary credits, explains Gresham House's Olly Hughes

As much as 17 billion tonnes of CO2 must be removed from the air by 2050 if global warming is to be kept below 2C. In a bid to ensure the corporate sector is an active participant in the climate fight,...

