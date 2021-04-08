The UK's dire green skills shortage must be tackled

  • Harriet Lamb, Ashden
Ahead of COP26 the government must seize the chance to place green jobs - particularly in home retrofitting - front and centre of its climate pitch, writes Ashden CEO Harriet Lamb

Every government scratches its head over the vexatious question of job creation - and when a global pandemic sends unemployment soaring, the problem is even more urgent. But in the UK today, one solution...

