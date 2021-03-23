Green export finance: How UKEF should lead on climate change

  • Andrew Leming, Bright Blue
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UK Export Finance must end fossil fuel lending and insurance as soon as feasible, and usher in a new era to better support low carbon exports, writes Bright Blue's Andrew Leming

Since the Paris Agreement was adopted five years ago, the impact of export credit agency (ECA) policies on climate change has come under greater scrutiny. Studies have shown that ECA financing plays a...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news