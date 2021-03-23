EDF to close 2GW West Burton coal power station in 2022

The closure would leave Uniper's 2GW Ratcliffe facility as the UK's last remaining coal-fired power station

EDF's sole remaining coal power station at West Burton in Nottinghamshire will close for good in September next year, the French energy giant has confirmed, bringing the end of coal-fired electricity generation in the UK a significant step closer.

Over the next 18 months, EDF said two of the four 500MW coal power units at the West Burton A facility would only be used if called upon to assist with security of supply through the Capacity Market, which is designed to ensure back-up power during periods of strong demand on the UK grid.

The 2GW power station - which is one of only two remaining coal plants in operation in the UK - will then move into decommissioning by the end of September 2022, with a consultation with affected staff at the facility set to begin soon, EDF announced yesterday.

"West Burton A and its loyal workforce have played a critical role providing power to the UK for 55 years, including during this recent Winter," said Matt Sykes, EDF's managing director for generation. "Since 1966, the station has produced enough electricity to meet the needs of all UK households for more than four years, a truly incredible achievement. With EDF's power generation strategy firmly focused on nuclear and renewables - and in this key year for UK leadership on climate change - we now believe it is the right time to provide clarity to our employees and all those connected to the site."

The closure of West Burton would leave Uniper's 2GW Ratcliffe-on-Soar facility in Nottinghamshire as the final coal-fired power plant operating in the UK.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after EDF failed to secure any agreements in the recent T1 Capacity Market auction for West Burton A to provide back-up supply during the winter 2021/22 period.

Coal power has become increasingly economically unviable in the UK in recent years due to a combination of domestic decarbonisation policies, European carbon prices, and global market pressures, while the costs of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar have simultaneously plummeted.

As recently as 2015, coal power made up around a quarter of the UK's electricity supplies, but its share dropped to just 1.6 per cent last year, while the grid has frequently gone for long periods without any coal power generation at all. In order to support the transition to a net zero economy, the government has set a target to entirely phase out unabated coal-fired electricity generation by 2024 at the latest.

With the 2024 phase-out date nearing, EDF said it had been working closely with three unions - GMB, Prospect and Unite - to prepare for the future of West Burton A and manage the inevitable closure of the facility.

Mike Macdonald, negotiations officer at Prospect, welcomed the clarity yesterday's announcement would bring for the staff at West Burton and stressed the need for policymakers and businesses to take steps to minimise the impact the shift to a cleaner energy system would have on workers. "We need to be sure that the transition from traditional generation to low carbon energy is fair to individuals who have worked hard and flexibly to keep customers supplied with electricity," he added.