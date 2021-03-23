'Incredibly risky': Campaigners urge policy-makers not to be seduced by unproven CCS
BECCS proponents argue the technology can play a critical role in helping the UK reach net-zero, but a group of campaigners and academics are arguing the government should direct subsidies to more proven technologies
Academics and environmental campaigners have issued a warning to the government that it is relying too heavily on unproven bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology to reach its 2050...
Green export finance: How UKEF should lead on climate change
UK Export Finance must end fossil fuel lending and insurance as soon as feasible, and usher in a new era to better support low carbon exports, writes Bright Blue's Andrew Leming
EDF to close 2GW West Burton coal power station in 2022
The closure would leave Uniper's 2GW Ratcliffe facility as the UK's last remaining coal-fired power station
Government unlocks £560m for upgrades of UK's least energy efficient homes
Funding boost designed to 'green' homes of low-income families and social housing tenants, but RIBA warns new support is 'simply not enough'