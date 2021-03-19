Retrofitting green skills
Mapping the UK's skills gaps against occupations that will likely see a contraction in demand in coming years could help identify new talent to support the green industrial revolution, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
Many of the details on how the UK is to meet its net zero 2050 target were once again absent from the Budget. Retrofitting the country's housing stock is arguably the biggest challenge we face in reaching...
Government cuts plug-in car grants from £3,000 to £2,500
Department for Transport says trimming grant payments and tightening eligibility will allow grant scheme to support more motorists who want to switch to electric models
National Grid swoops for Western Power Distribution in £7.8bn deal
Deal forms part of 'strategic pivot towards electricity' for National Grid as it also set out plans to explore creating a major UK hydrogen gas network
IEMA launches new diversity drive for sustainability sector
Diverse Sustainability Initiative aims to provide mentorship and support to existing workers from diverse backgrounds while making environmental professions more accessible to minority groups