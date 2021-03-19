HSBC and IFC emerging market green bond fund raises $538m

HSBC and IFC tout sizeable fund raise as evidence of investor appetite in funding net zero transition in emerging markets

HSBC Asset Management and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have this week announced a $538m fund raise through a pioneering green bond designed to increase access to climate mitigation finance in emerging economies.

PROPARCO, a subsidiary of French state development finance agency Agence Française de Développement, Italian sovereign wealth fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. and Danish pension fund Lærernes Pension are among the 10 investors that backed the bond fund, HSBC and IFC revealed yesterday.

The partners, who launched the Real Economy Green Investment Opportunity (REGIO) fund in 2019 with an initial investment of $75m each, have touted the sizeable fund raise as evidence of significant investor appetite for financing emerging economies' transition to a low carbon economy.

The aim of the REGIO fund, which pools public and private capital, is to channel investment into climate mitigation projects in nations most vulnerable to the impacts of escalating weather events, while helping to catalyse sustainable capital markets, according to HSBC and the IFC.

Nicolas Moreau, chief executive of HSBC asset management, said the fund raise underscored investors' desire to play an active role in tackling the climate emergency. "Climate change is one of the main risks of our lifetime and for REGIO to close at this size during a global pandemic highlights how important combatting it is to investors, and we are thankful to them for their support," he said.

The investment community has a major opportunity for investors to drive the global net zero transition, Moreau added. "As investors we believe that investing in them today creates opportunities for tomorrow, and that by working through public and private partnerships, we can create investment solutions while simultaneously discovering ways to address global sustainability challenges," he said.

HSBC and IFC said the bond was suitable for investors who wanted to invest in climate solutions in emerging markets, but lacked the capacity to invest in individual green bond transactions.They added that it would also appeal to those who wanted to complement an existing emerging market debt (EMD) allocation with a green impact bond solution.

The firms said the bond was the first to focus "on well-diversified climate-smart investments in real economy issuers in emerging market countries".

"Investing in green bonds is not just about fighting climate change - it's about paving the way for lasting, positive change," said IFC senior vice president of operations Stephanie von Friedeburg. "The final closing of REGIO reflects IFC's commitment to innovation, partnerships, and impact investing across emerging markets and demonstrates the continued relevance of capital markets in the transition to low-carbon economies."