'Nothing' is not as straight forward as it seems
Basil Demeroutis, managing partner at real estate investor FORE Partnership, offers a whirlwind guide to the complex world of net zero carbon
You would think that measuring nothing is easy. Trying to see if there's water in a glass? Step 1: Have a look. Step 2: If the glass is empty, then nothing is there. But as an engineer by training,...
Nissan plots 20MW solar farm to power EV production at Sunderland plant
Japanese automaker has unveiled plans to more than double on-site renewables capacity at its flagship plant in North-East England
Moody's: Green, social and sustainability bonds to close in on $300bn in 2021
After slight dip in 2020 after the coronavirus crisis green bonds expected to rebound to reach record levels in 2021 with Europe leading the way
Report: Potential for nearly 10,000 green jobs in Cumbria over next 15 years
Analysis from local group highlights there is potential for 4,500 green jobs in West Cumbria, the region where controversial coal mine is planned