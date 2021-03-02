Boost pandemic recovery with 250,000 green apprenticeships, Friends of the Earth urges

Research argues over £10bn of funding for a massive programme of green apprenticeships would boost jobs and prospects for younger people in the UK

A vast skills pipeline of 250,000 green apprenticeships leading to full-time jobs across the burgeoning low carbon economy could address both climate breakdown and the post-Covid crisis in youth unemployment, research released today by Friends of the Earth contends.

Carried out by analyst firm Transition Economics on behalf of the green campaign group, the study sets out how a major skills push backed by £10.6bn of government funding to cover wage subsidies and training schemes across the UK could create much-needed jobs in renewable energy, woodland creation, and peatland restoration.

The training could be delivered at a network of national and regional 'Centres of Excellence for Zero Carbon Skills' at further education colleges, while diversity measures such as bursaries of £1,500 could help promote participation in green apprenticeships among disadvantaged groups including Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic communities, women, and disabled people, it argues.

Researchers also identified the regions with the greatest potential for green apprenticeship creation. Among combined authority and metro mayor areas, London leads the pack with an estimated potential for over 44,200 green apprenticeships, while West Midlands comes second with 19,400, followed by Greater Manchester with just over 14,000.

Meanwhile, it ranks the top local authorities with the greatest potential for green apprenticeship creation as Birmingham with just over 9,000, followed by Leeds with just over 4,000, and Bradford and Manchester, both boasting just over 3,400 opportunities, the report estimates.

But against its estimates for green apprenticeship potential, the report also highlights the current bleak employment outlook for young people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. If all young people currently without a job remain unemployed for a year, it could result in £39bn in lost wages in the UK over the next two decades, it warns.

"There's a serious risk that this country is going to leave its young people to a future devastated by the climate crisis and unemployment, but it's not too late to turn this around," said Denis Fernando, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth. "Investing in green apprenticeships in areas such as renewable energy and woodland creation could prevent a new wave of youth unemployment, while helping the UK towards a more climate-friendly future."

Concerns over the capacity of the UK workforce to meet the skills' needs of the net zero transition have been repeatedly raised, most recently by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank, which warned last month of severe shortfalls in essential skills and sectors over the next fifteen years, particularly in construction.

For its part, the government estimates its multi-billion pound plans for boost building energy efficiency, developing carbon capture and storage (CCS), and building the UK's first homes powered entirely by hydrogen could support up to 220,000 jobs. It also last month unveiled a new subsidised skills programme in a bid to boost the number of accredited tradespeople capable of delivering green home upgrades through the beleagured Green Homes Grant Scheme.

And reports today suggested tomorrow's Budget is expected to include a £57m green jobs and skills package for Scotland, in part designed to help workers in the oil industry become skilled in working on cleaner technologies.