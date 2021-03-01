Burning ambition or crude awakening? How investors view oil giants' growing interest in renewables
Tie-ups look set to become a leading trend as oil and gas companies scramble for a piece of the zero carbon pie
Hell freezing over' refers to something that will never happen. But when north Texas freezes over, it not only dominates the news agenda, but tries to hang that agenda on the renewable vs fossil fuel energy...
More news
UK carbon emissions trading scheme to launch in May
Government confirms auction calendar for the UK's post-Brexit carbon trading market following its exit from the EU's ETS
Centrica pulls forward its net zero target to 2045
British Gas owner and UK's largest energy supplier unveils accelerated decarbonisation timeline as it reports major losses for 2020 financial year
Tech Zero Taskforce: 15 leading UK tech firms join government-backed green coalition
Firms including Bulb, allplants, Revolut and MoneySuperMarket Group join initiative which aims to sign-up 1,000 companies before COP26 in November
Plant-based fast food: Beyond Meat inks deals for McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, and McDonald's are gearing up to expand their plant-based lines amid surging demand for sustainable food