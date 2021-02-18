The government is right to get strategic on bioenergy

  • Dr Nina Skorupska, REA
The government's promised Biomass Strategy in 2022 is a golden opportunity to cement the pivotal tole of biomass in the UK's net zero journey, writes REA chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska

Do you know what the UK's number one source of renewable energy is? Surprisingly to many people, the answer is not wind, nor solar, but instead bioenergy. In 2018, bioenergy provided 7.4 per cent of primary...

