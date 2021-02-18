No stone unturned: How getting to net zero touches every sector of the economy
The UK waste sector can be an enabler of wider economic decarbonisation while delivering the government's 'levelling up' agenda, writes Viridor's Tim Rotheray
Act now, act fast and act everywhere. That was the stark message of the Climate Change Committee in its sixth carbon budget. The time of focussing on electricity alone has come to an end. Every sector...
Heathrow debuts 'blueprint' for zero carbon domestic flights
Project NAPKIN aims to help catalyse the development of zero emission flight technologies
The government is right to get strategic on bioenergy
The government's promised Biomass Strategy in 2022 is a golden opportunity to cement the pivotal tole of biomass in the UK's net zero journey, writes REA chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska
LowCVP becomes Zemo as race to electrify road transport gathers pace
Green vehicle advocacy group LowCVP is updating its focus from low-carbon to zero-carbon vehicles, as Ford becomes the latest auto giant to beef up its electric vehicle plans