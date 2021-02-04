We must hunt out unconscious fossil fuel bias in the UK energy system

  • Laura Sandys CBE
There are no easy paths to net zero but inherent fossil fuel bias in the UK system is just frittering away our carbon budget, distorting the renewables market, and inhibiting green investment, argues Laura Sandys CBE

While we recognise that we will still be dependent on some fossil fuels, the ReCosting Energy initiative is calling for a real focus on hunting out the unconscious fossil bias that is hidden - and in some...

