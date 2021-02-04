We must hunt out unconscious fossil fuel bias in the UK energy system
There are no easy paths to net zero but inherent fossil fuel bias in the UK system is just frittering away our carbon budget, distorting the renewables market, and inhibiting green investment, argues Laura Sandys CBE
While we recognise that we will still be dependent on some fossil fuels, the ReCosting Energy initiative is calling for a real focus on hunting out the unconscious fossil bias that is hidden - and in some...
More news
'Adapt to survive': UNEP publishes six-step guide for delivering a sustainable business
UN agency publishes roadmap for businesses looking to become 'nature-positive', expanding growing library of resources available to businesses gearing up for radical transformation
We must hunt out unconscious fossil fuel bias in the UK energy system
There are no easy paths to net zero but inherent fossil fuel bias in the UK system is just frittering away our carbon budget, distorting the renewables market, and inhibiting green investment, argues Laura Sandys CBE
Veolia announces plan for Energy from Waste carbon capture trial
Veolia is partnering with Carbon Clean to trial a new carbon capture technology, while a separate £300m energy-from-waste facility in Teesside was this week granted planning permission
Heat pump manufacturers prepared for surge in demand through 2021
A survey from the Heat Pump Association indicates sales are expected to double across the industry over the next year