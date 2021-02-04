UK green energy entrepreneurs secure £11m funding boost

Green technology projects secure share of up to £11m of government funding to support development of their innovations

A clutch of green technology projects have today secured a share of £11m from the latest round of the government's Energy Entrepreneurs Fund, which aims to support development of new clean technologies across all sectors of UK industry.

The funding will support between 15 and 20 projects, which the government said could create hundreds of green jobs and unlock millions-of-pounds-worth of private sector investment across the UK "helping the country to build back greener" ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

Each of the projects will individually secure up to £1m, according to Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who said the fund was helping to build on the UK's "strong entrepreneurial spirit".

"We want to unleash this talent to drive forward green technologies across the UK, helping the public and businesses cut their carbon footprint," she said. "The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund is backing the UK's next generation of inventors and innovators to turn their ideas into reality, with previous successful projects already helping drive down emissions across the country and creating green jobs as we work to build back greener."

The government said it had now handed out £72m-worth of grants to date through the Fund, supporting 156 projects that have leveraged more than £500m of private investment.

Previous recipients have included carbon capture specialists C-Capture and CCm Technologies, as well as stainless steel solar cladding developer Energy Transitions, which is aiming to develop panels capable of enabling an entire building's façade to produce clean and efficient heat.

Aberdeen-based Axis Energy Projects, meanwhile, previously secured over £217,000 to develop an efficient, low cost method of anchoring floating offshore wind turbines to the seabed in deeper waters.

John Baross, managing director Axis Energy Projects, said the funding would allow the firm to "progress our low-cost anchoring method for floating offshore wind turbines not only on the UK Continental Shelf but on a global basis".

"Such was our progress that we can now focus on offshore wind farms and on decarbonising existing and new offshore oil and gas production facilities," he added. "This would not have been possible without the grant award."