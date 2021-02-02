Government offers £20m funding boost for EV charging infrastructure

Local councils can apply for the funding through the government's On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, which is being extended to 2021-22

The UK electric vehicle rollout has secured a boost today, with the government announcing its On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme will continue for another year, providing a £20m cash injection for the country's EV charging infrastructure.

The extension was announced in a letter sent to local authorities by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who urged local councils to use the scheme to support drivers without private parking to reliably charge their vehicle.

Sinceits launch in 2017, the scheme has supported the installation of nearly 4,000 on-street chargepoints across the UK, according to the Department for Transport (DfT). It estimated today's funding announcement could double that total to nearly 8,000, while helping to tackling poor air quality and reduce the UK's transport emissions.

"From Cumbria to Cornwall, drivers across the country should benefit from the electric vehicle revolution we're seeing right now," Shapps said. "With a world-leading charging network, we're making it easier for more people to switch to electric vehicles, creating healthier neighbourhoods and cleaning up our air as we build back greener."

Sales of new internal combustion cars and vans are set to be phased out in the UK from 2030, as part of measures in the Prime Ministier's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution announced at the end of last year. News of the ban - which is to be extended to encompass plug-in hybrid cars and vans from 2035 - was accompanied by £1.3bn in government funding to help accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle charge points in homes, streets and on motorways, and a further £582m in grants to subsidise the cost of zero or ultra-low emission vehicles.

However, concerns remain that some rural areas, particularly in northern England, Wales and Scotland, could suffer from unequal access to charging infrastructure, however. A Policy Exchange study also published today concluded the UK will need to install chargepoints at five times its current rate through the next decade, and called on the government to ensure provision for underserved areas by procuring chargepoints through competitive tenders.