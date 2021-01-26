Businesses need strong interim targets in the Environment Bill
To deliver much needed investment in nature restoration, businesses require legally binding interim targets in the Environment Bill to drive rapid policy action, argues the Aldersgate Group's Signe Norberg
Today the Aldersgate Group and several of its business members have published a letter calling on MPs to support an amendment to make interim targets legally binding when the Environment Bill returns to...
Brighter times ahead
The UK may be enduring an unbearably bleak winter, but the UK solar industry at least the future looks positive
Boeing vows to develop planes able to fly on 100 per cent sustainable fuel by 2030
US planemaker says development of engines able to run solely on sustainable aviation fuels could deliver significant emissions savings
'Exasperating': Government delays Environment Bill, again
Environment Minister Pow argues delay to landmark legislation does not diminish government’s environmental ambition, but green groups have panned the move, claiming it is at odds with Ministers repeated promises to deliver a 'green Brexit’
Pioneering distributed renewables investment platform aims to boost off-grid energy access
Platform set to launch later this year aims to boost off-grid rural communities' access to private capital