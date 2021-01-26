'Circularity gap': How fostering a circular economy could slash global emissions by over a third

New report argues circular economy strategies could slash emissions across the global economy, reducing waste and climate impacts across the housing, mobility, and food sectors

Circular economy strategies have the potential to slash global greenhouse gas emissions by 39 per cent, saving 22.8 billion tonnes of carbon and helping to avert climate breakdown, according to a new report launched this week by Dutch non-profit Circle Economy.

The Circularity Gap report lays out a set of circular strategies that it argues would help keep the planet on a warming trajectory that remains below 2C. It estimates 70 per cent of all emissions are generated by the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of goods to meet society's needs, and that, in total, the world economy consumes more than 100Gt of materials each year - with just 8.5 per cent reused. Consequently, technologies and business models that serve to reduce demand for virgin materials should deliver substantial reductions in emissions, alongside wider environmental gains.

Circle Economy's research provides a blueprint for curbing the wasteful use of resources across three main areas: housing, mobility and nutrition. It argues that adopting the strategies it advocates would cut annual material consumption to 79Gt and increase the proportion of materials that are reused from 8.6 per cent to 17 per cent, nearly doubling the 'circularity' of the world economy.

It argues that using resources for longer and replacing finite resources like fossil fuels with regenerative resources like renewable energy could signifiantly reduce the volume of materials used to create products and services. "Circular economy strategies hold the key to a resource-efficient, low-carbon and inclusive future," said Martijn Lopes Cardozo, Circle Economy CEO.

Housing, including commercial and industrial buildings, generates around 13.5Gt of emissions every year, the report estimates, consuming vast quantities of virgin resources and relying on the abundant use of carbon-intensive materials such as cement and steel, while also creating significant emissions from heating and cooling. Circular economy strategies that could reduce the footprint of buildings include reusing construction and demolition waste, with the report estimating that 9.5Gt could be diverted from landfill and reused each year, radically reducing the need for virgin materials. Cement and steel could be substituted for more lightweight, regenerative materials, it adds, while a shift to renewable energy could slash emissions from heating and cooling. In total, the report estimates the cumulative impact of such actions would be to cut emissions by 11.8Gt and reduce demand for materials by 13.6Gt.

Responsible for even more emissions than housing is mobility, which the report estimates generates 17.1Gt a year, primarily from burning fossil fuels for passenger and freight transport. Adopting new design approaches to make vehicles lighter while promoting fresh ownership models such as car sharing could cut emissions by 5.6Gt and material use by 5.3Gt, the report estimates.

Thirdly, the food sector generates around 10Gt of emissions, including 4Gt from land use alone. A growing global population that as it becomes wealthier consumes more meat is driving deforestation, another major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss. To counter these effects, the report advocates adopting regenerative agriculture and aquaculture practices that can reduce the environmental impact of fish, cattle, and crop farming while still producing good yields, alongside measures to encourage a switch towards more plant-based diets. Overall, circular strategies could cut the food industry's emissions by 4.3Gt and material use by 4.3Gt, the report states.

"The Circularity Gap Report offers not only a sober warning of the danger of climate inaction, but a clear map forward," said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, where the report is being launched today. "Collaborative effort among government, business and civil society is necessary to scale the circular economy and drive down emissions. Only through collective investment in and commitment to circular practices can we shape a more sustainable, resilient future."

The environmental and economic case for circular economy measures remains compelling. Annual emissions reached a record high of 59.1Gt in 2019 and the UN Emissions Gap Report 2020 calculated that they must fall by 15Gt by 2030 to keep global warming below 2C, and by 32Gt to remain within the safer limit of 1.5C. Meanwhile, concerns remain that resource security could undermine economic development in a growing number of countries, as demand for virgin materials continues to soar.

The Circle Economy report therefore identifies key priorities for countries at different levels of development as they plan to stimulate the economic recovery from the Covid pandemic without further exacerbating greenhouse gas emissions. In lower-income countries, such as India and Nigeria, priorities include reforming agriculture to avoid monocropping and deforestation, applying circular principles to building projects such as using lightweight materials like wood, clay, and loam, and minimising the need for motorised transport in cities by building up public transport networks and infrastructure for green transport solutions such as bicycles and electric scooters.

Middle-income ‘grow' countries such as China and Brazil, meanwhile, are advised to prioritise switching to sustainable agriculture, mainstreaming resource-efficient, low-carbon construction materials, meeting rapidly growing energy demands with renewables, and establishing infrastructure to better collect, sort, and process waste materials.

Finally, higher-income countries like the US, Japan, and European nations, should focus on reducing their consumption of animal products and cutting food waste, extending the lifespan of buildings and infrastructure, increasing vehicle lifespans and switching to sharing models, and ensuring waste is properly valued to maximise its potential for reuse, the report recommends.

"The Circularity Gap shows the circular economy's enormous emission mitigation potential and key role in achieving our climate goals, as well as the need for national and global action," said Dutch environment minister Stientje van Veldhoven. "We need systemic change in how we use our resources, that goes beyond recycling and incorporates new business models, design and metrics."

The case for a more circular economy has always been strong and it continues to get stronger still as the scale of the climate crisis escalates. However, for many countries and industries a combination of market failures and flawed policy regimes has long undermined efforts to boost recycling capacity and encourage re-use. The hope is that the sheer size of the environmental benefits on offer could finally trigger a wider realisation of the crucial role the circular economy has to play in the transition to net zero emissions.