Data should be a net zero priority
Building a reliable and comprehensive data infrastructure is crucial for net zero decision-making and accountability, writes TechUK's Susanne Baker
It was Clive Humby OBE, the British mathematician and data scientist, and architect of early supermarket loyalty cards, who coined the phrase "data is the new oil". Marketer Michael Palmer then took Humby's...
More news
Electric vehicle sales accelerated through 2020 - but cost remains a roadblock, RAC analysis finds
EV uptake continues to accelerate but price, access to infrastructure and driving range continue to deter many drivers, new analysis from RAC has found
New National Circular Economy Hub planned for University of Exeter
National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Hub backed by new funding from UK Research and Innovation
Green beans: Heinz heats up sustainable packaging push
Food giant announces roll out of new recyclable paperboard multipack sleeves as part of £25m investment in sustainable packaging innovations