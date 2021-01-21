New National Circular Economy Hub planned for University of Exeter

National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Hub backed by new funding from UK Research and Innovation

Plans to accelerate the adoption of circular economy technologies and business models received a boost this week, with the confirmation of plans for a new national circular economy research hub to be based at the University of Exeter.

The new National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Hub is to be supported by £3.5m from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and will work in conjunction with five new circular economy centres that were announced by the government last November.

The aim is for the new hub in Exeter to co-ordinate the exchange of knowledge across the five centres and ensure they are able to tap into the UK's wider research and innovation landscape. Jointly the hub and accompanying centres will be tasked with exploring how reusing waste materials in a wide range of industries, including textiles, construction, chemical and metals, could boost the UK economy while delivering massive environmental benefits.

Together the hub and five centres form part of a £30m UKRI programme to bolster efforts to accelerate the development of a more circular economy across the UK.

The new National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Hub will be led by Professor Peter Hopkinson and Professor Fiona Charnley of the University of Exeter Business School.

"The circular economy hub and wider programme provides a unique and timely opportunity to coordinate and accelerate interdisciplinary circular economy research at a national scale, positioning the UK as thought-leaders in this growing field," Charnley said. "As a country, we need to radically change how we use resources and by bringing together and harnessing expertise from academia, business and government we can enable that transformation."

Her comments were echoed by Hopkinson, who stressed that the UK needed "a complete system redesign of how resources are used".

"The plastics economy, to give an example, has evolved over the last 50 years - we can't wait that long to build a better system, which will only be possible if all stakeholders are pulling in the same direction," he added.

One of the primary tasks for the new hub will be to develop and deliver the UK's first national circular economy observatory, which will improve the provision and quality of data, providing a source of evidence for the UK's road map towards a circular economy.

Professor Dame Lynn Gladden, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Executive Chair, predicted the hub will "play a crucial role in coordinating research across the UK that will help us to deliver a circular economy".

"By effecting a step change in how we use and reuse resources, the move to a circular economy will deliver major environmental and economic benefits and is an essential element of making net zero a reality," she said.

The plans were also welcomed by UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway, who said that "building a circular economy that reduces waste and reuses products and materials will help us clean up our environment while enabling businesses to grow".

The new research initiative comes as the government continues to face calls to introduce more ambitious circular economy policies following a period in which recycling rates across much of the country have flat-lined and wide-ranging efforts to curb resource use and encourage re-use initiatives have delivered decidedly mixed results.