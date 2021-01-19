The deadline for delivering net zero buildings future is fast approaching

  • Robert Spencer, AECOM
Businesses and policymakers must set clear and credible pathways to reach a net zero buildings future as soon as possible, explains AECOM's Robert Spencer

Energy-related carbon emissions dropped sharply in 2020 due to Covid-19 and the widespread restrictions that put a stop to everyday life for many people across the globe. Even after normality resumes,...

