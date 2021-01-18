Allowing climate change progress to stall this year is not an option
The world is expecting a turning point in support for a green economy this year, writes National Grid's COP26 director Duncan Burt
Last year we saw a genuine step change in ambitions to tackle climate change globally crowned by net zero commitments from Europe and China. Calls for a green recovery from the pandemic has increased the...
More news
CES 2021's Green Highlights: Solar-powered TV remotes, electric air taxis, and balcony beekeeping
Taking place virtually for the first time, the annual Consumer Electronics Show once again featured a host of emerging clean technologies - BusinessGreen takes a look at some of the most eye-catching developments
Impossible Foods brings former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres onto board
Appointment follows year of explosive growth for the plant-based 'meat' company, which has said it aims to eliminate the need for animal agriculture by 2035
EN+ Group vows to achieve net zero emission aluminium and energy production by 2050
Firm claims carbon reduction targets are most ambitious unveiled to date in hugely energy-intensive aluminum sector
Octopus Energy launches 'world's first' tariff to get cheaper when its windy
The move follows the energy innovator's acquisition of wind turbines in south Wales and Yorkshire