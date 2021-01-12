Verdantix expands ESG research practice to meet surging demand for green tech

Independent research firm says rebooted sustainability practice will allow companies to grow more sustainably

The ecosystem of firms working to help corporates and technology developers deliver a net zero emission economy has expanded further, after independent research and advisory firm Verdantix today announced it has grown its dedicated environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability research practice to cover a range of new markets.

Verdantix said the practice will research ESG products and services targeted at the finance and investment sector, in addition to technologies and digital solutions that enable corporate sustainability disclosures and enhance corporate risk management and ESG performance.

In addition to providing climate change, ESG, and sustainability consulting across management, technical. and investment markets, the firm said it would work on digital solutions "at the interface of corporate sustainability disclosures and ESG financial ratings".

Verdantix CEO David Metcalfe said the expanded research practice would help its corporate clients identify, meet, and leverage surging demand from investors for sustainable products, services and technologies.

"In 2020 investors grew their commitment to ESG businesses and in 2021 the corporate world will need to catch up with these new ESG demands" he said. "Our research has identified a surge of interest from private equity in ESG tech propositions, global consultancies are doubling-down on their climate change and sustainability practices and financial services firms are launching a wide range of ESG products and services."

The new practice will provide clients with a range of services, ranging from detailed market size and forecast models, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) tracking services, product assessments for ESG-focused technologies and consulting benchmarks and customer surveys, Verdantix said.

"To succeed in 2021 participants in the ESG and sustainability market need hard data on customer demand," Verdantix global head of research, Rodolphe d'Arjuzon, said. "Historically, business leaders in this market have been prone to wishful thinking. As an independent research firm, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients understand where the money is, rather than where they hope it is."

The news comes ahead of Verdantix's upcoming webinar 'Investor Focus On ESG Will Reshape The Sustainability Market Opportunity'.