Fintech start-up turns to algorithms and sensors to scale nature-based solutions investment

Cultivo aims to facilitate flow of private finance to nature-based solutions, by using cutting-edge technologies to identify projects with potential for strong natural capital returns

A fintech start-up is aiming to help finance the restoration of at least 3.5 million hectares of land within the next five years by using algorithms and remote sensor technologies to identify high-quality nature-based solutions that it will then package into investment products for financial institutions.

Launched this week, Cultivo aims to accelerate the flow of private capital into projects that can restore biodiversity and capture carbon dioxide by making investment in nature-based solutions simpler, its founders said.

The platform will use proprietary algorithms and remote sensor technologies to identify high-quality projects and forecast their natural capital returns, they explained. These projects will be subsequently pooled into investment products dubbed 'nature generators' that can be easily shopped to the growing number of investors interested in nature-based solutions, they added.

"We are beyond excited to launch Cultivo's platform today, which has been in development for over 18 months," said co-founder and chief sustainability officer James Clifton. "We believe that the key to unlocking investment in nature at scale is to show financial institutions how investing in natural capital can generate financial, natural and social returns - a triple win."

Overall, Cultivo is aiming to facilitate the flow of $1bn-worth of private finance into nature-based solutions over the next five years. A diverse range of projects, including regenerative agriculture initiatives and forest, grassland, and wetland protection and restoration will be targeted, it said.

Start-up cofounder and chief executive Dr Manuel Pinuela noted that currently just three per cent of funding channelled into carbon capture technologies is spent on nature-based solutions, despite the huge potential natural carbon sinks have in reducing global emissions.

"Cultivo's mission is to bridge this funding gap by providing an innovative financing mechanism that connects financial institutions to NGOs and landowners in order to unlock investment into natural capital opportunities that restore nature, protect livelihoods, and deliver healthy financial returns to investors," he said.