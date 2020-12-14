The business case for a fair and just transition to net zero
SSE's chief sustainabilty officer and member of Scotland's Just Transition Commission, Rachel McEwen, sets out the principles underpinning the firm's Just Transition strategy
Alongside being chief sustainability officer for SSE, I am also a commissioner on the Scottish Government's Just Transition Commission. Setting out some reflections from that role is useful for providing...
More news
Retiring 'Dad's Army'? Government publishes updated climate adaptation plan
UK becomes one of the first countries to submit Adaptation Communication to the UN
Energy White Paper: The green economy reacts
'Business stands ready to deliver the investment and innovation needed to turn ambition into reality, and the proposals outlined in the Energy White Paper will give firms further confidence to deliver new infrastructure'
Energy White Paper: Government unveils plan for 'decisive and permanent' shift away from fossil fuels
Long-awaited Energy White Paper set to be unleashed alongside plan to establish domestic UK emissions trading scheme from 2021
'Net Zero Underwriting Alliance': Axa boss proposes new climate alliance for insurance sector
Climate campaigners welcome proposal, but warn sector's net zero pledges are meaningless unless insurers end coverage for carbon intensive fossil fuel projects in the near-term