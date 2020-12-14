The business case for a fair and just transition to net zero

  • Rachel McEwen, SSE
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

SSE's chief sustainabilty officer and member of Scotland's Just Transition Commission, Rachel McEwen, sets out the principles underpinning the firm's Just Transition strategy

Alongside being chief sustainability officer for SSE, I am also a commissioner on the Scottish Government's Just Transition Commission. Setting out some reflections from that role is useful for providing...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

Energy White Paper: The green economy reacts
Energy White Paper: The green economy reacts

'Business stands ready to deliver the investment and innovation needed to turn ambition into reality, and the proposals outlined in the Energy White Paper will give firms further confidence to deliver new infrastructure'