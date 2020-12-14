Joe Biden confirms plans for major economies climate summit ahead of COP26

As Climate Ambition Summit unlocks a wave of modest new climate pledges, the US President-elect vows to 'to do all that we possible can' to accelerate global climate action

US President-elect Joe Biden released a statement this weekend to coincide with the UN's Climate Ambition Summit, confirming plans to host a meeting of major economies within his first 100 days of office to discuss how to accelerate global climate action.

The intervention came as leaders from 75 countries took part in a virtual summit on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, which saw scores of countries announce new plans to strengthen their national climate action plans.

However, the Climate Ambition Summit failed to deliver any major breakthroughs, further fuelling hopes that the planned return of the US to the Paris Agreement early next year can ramp up pressure on those countries yet to come forward with credible net zero strategies to beef up their decarbonisation plans.

In his statement Biden promised to "immediately start working with my counterparts around the world to do all that we possibly can, including by convening the leaders of major economies for a climate summit within my first 100 days in office".

"We'll elevate the incredible work cities, states and businesses have been doing to help reduce emissions and build a cleaner future," he added. "We'll listen to and engage closely with the activists, including young people, who have continued to sound the alarm and demand change from those in power."

The move was immediately welcomed by UN Secretary General António Guterres, who hailed it as "a very important signal".

"We look forward to a very active US leadership in climate action from now on as US leadership is absolutely essential," he added. "The US is the largest economy in the world, it's absolutely essential for our goals to be reached."

The US Summit will be interpreted as further evidence of the Biden administration's desire to emulate the critical role the Obama administration played in the run up to the Paris Agreement, when improved relations between the US and China were widely regarded as critical to the deal being reached.

Ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow the hope is that an engaged US administration can again work with China to secure more ambitious decarbonisation pledges, but also ramp up pressure on those carbon intensive industries yet to come forward with sufficiently ambitious climate action plans.

Australia, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia were all notably absent from the line up world leaders unveiling new climate pledges at the Climate Ambition Summit having failed to come forward with plans that were deemed sufficiently ambitious by the UN hosts, while India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi did speak, but provided few new details on his decarbonisation plans.

As such, the hope is that the US, China, and Europe can work together to encourage more major economies to embrace net zero emission targets and broker agreements on still contentious issues, such as climate funding commitments and carbon market rules.

The confirmation of the plans for the US major economies summit came as political and business leaders from around the world again affirmed their support for bolder climate action.

Notable developments from the Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday included the UK submitting its Nationally Determined Contribution to the UN confirming a more ambitious emissions target for 2030 and announcing a halt to overseas financing of fossil fuels; Pakistan announcing a moratorium on new coal power plants; Argentina revealing plans for a 2050 net zero goal; Barbados pledging to phase out fossil fuels by 2030; Colombia setting a new target to slash emissions to 51 per cent below business as usual by 2030; Canada confirming plans for a new carbon tax; Germany announcing €500m of new climate funding; and China setting new targets to cut the carbon intensity of its economy by 65 per cent by 2030 against a 2005 baseline while delivering 1,200GW of wind and solar capacity.

The Summit also saw a number of new green business announcements, including BA's confirmation it is to partner with ZeroAvia to support the development of zero emission aircraft, the expansion of the 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders group, and proposals for a new Net Zero Underwriters Alliance.

And in a brief speech, Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterated the tech giant's commitment to "achieve carbon neutrality for our entire supply chain and product usage by 2030 - 20 years before the goal set by the United Nations".

"The choice between the bottom line and the future of our planet is a false one, and each new green innovation offers the proof," he added. "This is no time for changes of the margins. Together, we can transition to a carbon-neutral economy and usher in a new era of inclusive opportunity. This is a moment for ambition, cooperation, and leadership."

Closing the Summit, the UK's COP26 President Alok Sharma welcomed the various new commitments, but warned more ambitious plans were required as a matter of urgency.

"Have we made any real progress at this summit?" he asked. "The answer to that is: yes. But [people] will also ask, if have we done enough to put the world on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, and protect people and nature from the effects of climate change? To make the Paris Agreement a reality. Friends, we must be honest with ourselves, the answer to that, is currently: no. As encouraging as all this ambition is. It is not enough."