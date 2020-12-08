Net zero for banks is climate science not rocket science
Until British banks rule out all fossil fuel funding, their climate plans will remain inadequate, argues Market Forces' campaigner Adam McGibbon
Another week, another 'climate announcement' by a major bank. This year we've seen varying degrees of commitment from big lenders in the UK and across the pond, all of them inadequate and far more complicated...
More news
Meet the Leaders - with Verco's Dave Worthington
Managing director of sustainability specialist firm the reflects on the events, issues, and trends that have shaped his career
Nursed ratchet: Brexit talks end where they began, with a stand-off over sovereignty and standards
A UK-EU trade deal hangs in the balance as diplomats battle to resolve the irresolvable conundrum created by the UK's desire to maintain access to the world's largest market without abiding by its rules
How local electricity pricing could aid the pursuit of net zero emissions
Policy Exchange report explores how energy market reforms could save customers £50bn on bills by 2050 while supporting green manufacturing and offshore wind deployment