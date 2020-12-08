Net zero for banks is climate science not rocket science

  • Adam McGibbon, Market Forces
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Until British banks rule out all fossil fuel funding, their climate plans will remain inadequate, argues Market Forces' campaigner Adam McGibbon

Another week, another 'climate announcement' by a major bank. This year we've seen varying degrees of commitment from big lenders in the UK and across the pond, all of them inadequate and far more complicated...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news