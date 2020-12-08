'A List': Number of businesses securing CDP's top ranking surges by 50 per cent

Corporate climate disclosure accelerates across private sector in line with increasing investor expectations during year dominated by pandemic, according to ratings agency

The number of companies to make CDP's 'A List' has ballooned by almost 50 per cent over the last year, according to an update from the climaterisk disclosure and environmental ratings body which highlights improving environmental transparency and action across the business world.

The non-profit revealed this morning that 300 companies, representing a combined $15tr market capitalisation, have achieved an A score based on their annual disclosure through one of CDP's climate change, forests, and water security questionnaires, with 10 companies clinching an A score across all three categories.

Fragrance company Symrise AG, packaging and paper firm Mondi Plc and chemicals and cosmetic KAO Corporation are among the companies to snag a prestigious triple A rating.

More than 9,600 companies disclosed their environmental impacts through CDP in 2020, a 14 per cent increase from 2019 and a 70 per cent increase since the landmark Paris Agreement was signed five years ago.

The update reveals that Asia now has more 'A list' companies than North America, with the number of top ranked companies in Japan overtaking those in the US for the first time. Europe remained at the top of the leader board, with 133 companies making the A List.

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's, food giant Mars, pharmaceuticals firm AstraZeneca, power company Orsted, and lighting firm Signify are among the companies to make this year's A list.

However, despite continued progress, CDP warned today that companies on the A List represent only a small fraction of the listed firms it approaches on behalf of investors to request information on their environmental performance, with nearly three quarters of companies responding last year achieving D to C scores due to incomplete reporting or poor risk disclosure.

Dexter Galvin, CDP's global director of corporations and supply chains, congratulated the companies that had made the list and urged other firms to emulate them by boosting their environmental disclosure regimes and taking action.

"CDP data shows growing environmental awareness among the business world in 2020, which is hugely positive considering the unprecedented challenges business and society have faced this year," he said. "We have the wind in our sails. Now, we need these pioneers to inspire the sluggish majority of corporates if the private sector is to take a leadership role when climate targets ratchet up at COP26 next year. The race is on."

The spike in climate disclosures across the business sector comes amid growing pressure from investors for corporates to enhance environmental transparency, with CDP revealing that 515 global investors with $106tr in assets backed requests for thousands of companies to report through CDP last year.

Simon Roberts, chief executive at Sainsbury's, said the firm was proud to be granted an 'A' rating on climate from CDP for the seventh year running, which he dubbed a "recognition of gold standard corporate environmental transparency during a critical time".

"We recognise that we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to drive lasting change and we believe this can only happen if we work together," he added. "Sainsbury's is committed to collaborating across industries and with academics to make the transformational changes that are vital to mitigate climate change and restore our environment for future generations."