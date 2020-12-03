A huge shake-up in domestic heating is on its way - and the heat pump industry is primed

  • Graham Wright, Heat Pump Association
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A level playing field between heating technologies and an increase of the installer base are needed to drive a major rollout of heat pumps, argues the HPA's Graham Wright

The last significant piece of regulatory policy in the heating industry that I can think of is the Building Regulations change in 2005 that led to the requirement for condensing boilers. Since then, the...

To continue reading...

More on Infrastructure

More news