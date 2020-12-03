A huge shake-up in domestic heating is on its way - and the heat pump industry is primed
A level playing field between heating technologies and an increase of the installer base are needed to drive a major rollout of heat pumps, argues the HPA's Graham Wright
The last significant piece of regulatory policy in the heating industry that I can think of is the Building Regulations change in 2005 that led to the requirement for condensing boilers. Since then, the...
More news
5G set to usher in energy efficiency revolution in telecoms, study finds
Research conducted by mobile operators Nokia and Telefonica, compared 5G to legacy networks including 4G, finding the former to be far more efficient
PepsiCo to switch to fully recycled plastic bottles across nine EU nations
The goal is a marked acceleration of targets previously announced by the firm, reflecting technological innovations and market development in the use of recycled plastics
How the global fossil fuel 'production gap' threatens to exacerbate the climate crisis
Despite lockdown generating a steep decline in fossil fuel production, COVID-19 recovery plans risk accelerating it beyond pre-COVID levels, a UN-backed study warns