Rivian, Uber, and Cabify pledge net zero by 2040 as they sign Amazon's Climate Pledge

Clutch of major transport firms join growing number of corporates that have pledged to reach net zero emissions over the coming decades

Ride sharing platforms Uber and Cabify, aviation firms JetBlue and Boom Supersonic, and electric vehicle start-up Rivian have this week signed up to the Climate Pledge, bringing the total number of companies to have backed Amazon's corporate climate initiative to 18.

The Pledge, launched by the tech giant and NGO Global Optimism in September 2019 to galvanise corporate climate action, requires signatories to pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the deadline recommended as being in line with the Paris Agreement.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos commended the aviation, ride sharing, and automotive firms for signing up, noting that the decarbonisation of the transport sector was set to play a major role in accelerating global efforts to tackle climate change.

"By signing The Climate Pledge, companies around the world are making a bold commitment to help protect our planet from the devastating impacts of climate change," Bezos said. "The transportation sector plays a critical role in accelerating our carbon reduction goals, and we welcome Boom, Cabify, JetBlue, Rivian, and Uber as they join us on the journey to net zero carbon by 2040."

The number of companies that have committed to reaching net zero emissions has been growing rapidly over the last 18 months as pressure from consumers and investors on companies to improve their green credentials has intensified. Uber, Rivian, Cabify, Boom and JetBlue join more than 1,100 peers that have pledged to reach net zero emissions before mid-century, according to UN figures.

The new Climate Pledge signatories touted their respective sustainability ambitions in a joint statement released yesterday.

Rivian founder and chief executive RJ Scaringe said that building a better future for younger generations was a "core objective" for the e-mobility startup. "Addressing climate change requires individuals and entire industries to come together to create solutions that shift consumer mindsets and inspire other companies to fundamentally change the way they operate," he said. "We're excited to join The Climate Pledge community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices on this important mission."

The automaker is currently working to deliver 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to Amazon from 2021 onwards that are set to play a major role in delivering on the tech giant's own net zero emissions goal.

Uber chief executive Dana Khosrowshahi reflected that the firm was "taking this moment as an opportunity to drive a green recovery from the pandemic" and invited "every company in the world" to sign up to the Climate Pledge. "Together we can more aggressively tackle the urgent challenge of climate change," he added.

This week's announcement comes just months after the ride-sharing giant pledged to become a "zero emissions platform" globally by 2040 and to have an all-electric fleet operating in US, Canadian, and European cities by 2030.

Meanwhile, low cost airline JetBlue - which announced that it had achieved carbon neutrality this summer after offsetting millions of metric tonnes of carbon dioxide - becomes the first airline to join the Climate Pledge.

JetBlue chief executive Robin Hayes said the firm's commitment to sustainability had become "even more important" as it prepared its business for a "new climate reality" in the wake of the coronavirus.

"Our planet is physically changing, as are the expectations of our customers, crewmembers, and investors," he said. "Now is the time to rebuild operations in more sustainable ways, such as adopting sustainable aviation fuel and setting clear strategies to reduce net aviation CO2 emissions."

The decision by the companies to sign up to the pledge was commended by Global Optimism founding partner and former UN climate change chief Christiana Figueres.

"By joining The Climate Pledge, signatories are not just making a statement of commitment to the future, they also are setting a pathway to significant actions and investments that will create jobs, spur innovation, regenerate the natural environment, and help consumers to buy more sustainable products," she said.