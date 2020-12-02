Tackling food waste must be at the heart of national climate plans

  • Marcus Gover, WRAP
In the run up to Glasgow next year governments must step up to the plate by targeting food waste in their net zero plans, argues WRAP CEO Marcus Gover

In November 2021 world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, popularly known as COP26. And with less than a year to go, attention is turning...

