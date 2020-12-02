Offshore wind will be the backbone of the UK's Green Industrial Revolution
Offshore wind will become even more important the power source for unlocking new technologies such as renewable hydrogen, writes Ørsted's Duncan Clark
Amid what has been an unexpectedly turbulent year, it's heartening that the UK government clearly hasn't lost sight of its bold low-carbon commitments and, in fact, has bolstered them with the recent announcement...
More news
Catching the wave: Government launches £160m ports push as offshore wind outlook brightens
Ministers seeking bids for £160m port fund as flurry of new reports predicts surge in offshore wind development
Reports: Boris Johnson mulls more stretching 2030 climate target for UK
Prime Minister considering raising current 2030 target to cut emissions by 69 per cent from 1990 levels in new Paris Agreement plan
Government kicks off search for site of UK's first nuclear fusion power plant
UK takes a major step forward in its plans to commercialise a nuclear fusion power plant by 2040, inviting local communities to submit bids to host the country's inaugural project