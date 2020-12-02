'Aladdin Climate': BlackRock debuts new climate risk software platform for clients

World's largest investor launches software platform that allows clients to stress test investments against different warming scenarios, as company reveals climate risk is now clients' number one concern

BlackRock has launched a new software platform that allows investors and financial institutions to measure the climate and transition risks faced by their portfolio companies.

The asset manager announced this week it had created the solution, dubbed Aladdin Climate, to meet an "urgent need" among financial institutions and investors to better quantify climate risks as the transition to net zero emissions accelerates and the physical impacts of climate change worsen.

The firm claims the software is the first to offer investors measurable insights into both the physical risks of climate change, in addition to the risk the transition to a low-carbon economy presents to investment portfolios, by providing climate-adjusted security valuations and risk metrics.

Aladdin Climate will be integrated into the asset manager's existing investment management and operations platform, which is used by a range of institutional investors, pension funds, insurers, and corporate treasurers, BlackRock said, rolling out gradually over the course of 2021.

The application will also allow clients to stress test potential investments to estimate how they might perform in different climate scenarios, it added.

Rob Goldstein, BlackRock's chief operating officer, said the software would help investors build "truly sustainable portfolios" by plugging an "information gap" that exists today. "There is no single issue that clients ask us more about than the impact of climate risk on their portfolio," he said. "Yet, while lots of people are talking about climate risk today, what investors need to make informed decisions is data tied to specific securities in their portfolio."

Mary-Catherine Lader, head of Aladdin Sustainability, said Blackrock hoped the software would establish a new standard for climate risk analytics, a field that is rapidly expanding following a surge in corporate climate disclosures from the growing number of companies that now share how climate impacts and the energy transition will affect their business and operations.

"We are building on BlackRock's strength in financial modelling and risk management to set a standard for climate risk analytics," Lader said. "Aladdin Climate analyses climate risk alongside traditional risk metrics for a holistic view of risk across the investment process, all integrated in existing Aladdin workflows. Investors can now analyse tough questions about rising sea levels' potential impact on their portfolios, or how a rapid shift to low-carbon policies could affect specific companies."

BlackRock, which is the world's second largest investor in fossil fuels, has also announced it has expanded its access to the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data used by its Aladdin platform through new partnerships with Sustainalytics and Refinitiv. The platform now offers more than 1,200 key performance indicators that provide insight on sustainability-related risks to portfolio and risk managers, it said.

The new service is the latest in a series of moves from BlackRock to enhance its green credentials. For example, the asset manager announced in January that it would divest from firms that generated more than a quarter of their revenues from coal and use its voting power to force companies to better disclose climate risks, following years of criticism for bankrolling fossil fuel companies and financiers while frequently using its shareholder votes to thwart climate-related resolutions at its portfolio companies.

However, the company has continued to face criticisms from campaigners for not moving fast enough to divest from the highest carbon firms and use its influence to encourage other companies to decarbonise. Only this week campaign group ShareAction named BlackRock as one of a number of large asset managers who continue to vote against a high proportion of climate-related shareholder resolutions.