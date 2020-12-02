Low carbon diamonds? De Beers pledges to reach carbon neutrality across operations by 2030

New climate target will be achieved by transitioning mining operations to clean energy, improving energy efficiency, developing proprietary carbon capture technology and purchasing offsets, company said

Diamond mining giant De Beers has added shine to its green credentials this week, after it announced plans to become 'carbon neutral' across its operations by the end of the decade.

The South African company, which is the largest diamond producer in the world, announced the new carbon target as it unveiled a dozen new goals for 2030 geared at improving the firm's environmental and social impact.

It said it would work to reduce its carbon impact over the next 10 years by improving its energy efficiency, replacing "nearly all" its fossil fuel electricity with new solar and wind plants, and offsetting the remaining emissions through a range of nature-based solutions, including through its innovative CarbonVault research programme, which is exploring how carbon captured from the air can be locked away in kimberlite, the rock in which diamonds are found.

The firm, which operates mines in Canada, Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia, has also committed to halving its water footprint and achieving a "net positive impact" on biodiversity by the end of the decade, in addition to disclosing the origin and impact of every diamond it discovers and sells in the same time frame.

The subsidiary of mining giant Anglo American said it would also aim to advance industry standards beyond its own value chain by sharing a set of ethical, social, and environmental standards with its peers in the diamond mining sector.

Bruce Cleaver, chief executive of De Beers, said the firm had a "profound responsibility to create lasting benefits" for people and places where diamonds are mined. "We are committed to supporting a lasting positive impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of our last diamond, and it is only by pushing ourselves to do more that we can maximise long-term benefits," he said.

Jewellers have faced growing consumer demand for responsibly and ethically produced diamonds alongside mounting criticism over the industry's alleged complicity in human rights abuses against miners and communities surrounding diamond mines.

At the same time, pressure is mounting on mining companies of all types to improve their environmental footprint and reduce their emissions as investors' concerns over climate risk intensify. Estimates suggest the mining sector is responsible for between four and seven per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Cleaver said De Beers' new sustainability goals would appeal to customers concerned about the environmental impact of their products. "People have always been able to give and wear our diamonds with pride, and by announcing our 12 Building Forever goals and sharing our progress along the journey, they can have a deeper connection to the active role their De Beers Jewellers or Forevermark diamond has played in protecting the natural world and improving people's lives," he added.

The new goals also includes a commitment to establish skills partnerships in all the communities it works in, to support 10,000 women entrepreneurs and engage 10,000 girls in STEM subjects, and to achieve gender parity for employees across its workforce - the latter being a significant challenge for a mining sector, which has a poor diversity record.

The targets, the result of a multi-year consultation that engaged the entire business and its supply chain partners, will be embedded into operational and leadership scorecards and company incentive structures, De Beers said.

De Beers formal commitment to achieve carbon neutrality comes four months after the firm announced it was working with its customers to develop a credible carbon neutral roadmap. Fauna and Flora International, Peace Parks Foundation, UN Women, WomEng, Stanford Graduate School of Business are among the organisations that will work with De Beers on its new goals, it added.