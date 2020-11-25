Public development banks have an opportunity - and a responsibility - to lead on nature

  • Nicky Chambers, Global Canopy
The recent joint pledge from global development banks to apply their sizable resources towards sustainable development and climate solutions is a step towards tackling nature-related financial risks, writes Global Canopy's Nicky Chambers

Earlier this month, the world's 450 public development banks put out a joint declaration, committing to apply their sizable resources towards sustainable development and climate solutions. The development...

