Public development banks have an opportunity - and a responsibility - to lead on nature
The recent joint pledge from global development banks to apply their sizable resources towards sustainable development and climate solutions is a step towards tackling nature-related financial risks, writes Global Canopy's Nicky Chambers
Earlier this month, the world's 450 public development banks put out a joint declaration, committing to apply their sizable resources towards sustainable development and climate solutions. The development...
More news
Enel powers up €190bn green energy investment blitz through to 2030
European energy giant unveils investment strategy that will see it invest €160bn directly in green infrastructure, while leveraging a further €30bn from other parties
Biden ramps up plan to put US on 'irreversible path to achieve net zero emissions'
President-elect's ambitious climate strategy secures first victory, as General Motors ditches support for emissions standards legal battle
Creative pressure: Why the advertising and PR industry is in the sights of the fossil fuel divestment movement
Agencies facing fresh calls to cut their ties with laggard fossil fuel firms, leaving many in the advertising and PR sector with difficult decisions to make
Future of travel: Government seeks views on rural role for green transport innovation
Series of reports and policy documents published by the Department for Transport this week seek to advance 'future of transport' programme and spur new wave of low carbon transport innovation