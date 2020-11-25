Chicken and cereal open up new front in war on plastic

Tesco announces it is removing plastic trays from its fresh chicken, as Aldi unveils fully recyclable cereal packaging

Supermarkets efforts to reduce plastic waste took two steps forward yesterday, as Tesco announced it is to stop using plastic trays to pack its fresh, whole chickens and Aldi unveiled its new 100 per cent recyclable cereal packaging.

Tesco said it would from next year remove the tray and film from 16 million of its own brand medium, large, and extra-large chickens, and replace it with a single bag.

The supermarket said the move would remove 16 million pieces of plastic from circulation and reduce the overall weight of plastic used to package its whole fresh birds by 30 per cent.

It added that the new packaging is also more hygienic for customers to handle and makes it easier to transfer the bird into a roasting tray without having to handle the chicken.

"We're focused on removing any plastic which is unnecessary, reducing anything that is excessive, introducing reusable options, and making sure everything that's left is recyclable," said Sarah Bradbury, quality director at Tesco. "Our new chicken pack is a great example of how we are redesigning our packaging to use less plastic, and at the same time we have made it easier and safer for customers to use."

The new approach has already been trialled and as such has supported the company's goal to remove one billion pieces of plastic from its UK business by the end of 2020, having so far removed over 800 million pieces.

The news came on the same day as Aldi announced it was introducing 100 per cent recyclable packaging for its own-brand boxed cereal and would replace the plastic inner bags holding the cereal with a recyclable alternative before the end of this year.

The change is expected to replace approximately 650 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic annually, the equivalent to the amount of packaging used by more than 10,000 UK households in a year.

Chris McKenry, plastics and packaging director at Aldi, said that "making such a popular product range fully recyclable will have a huge positive impact".

"Our focus is to offer quality at the lowest price on the market, and we believe that means more than simply offering great products - we have to provide customers with environmentally-sustainable options they can afford too," he added. "We've set ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact and will continue to step up our efforts to achieve them. This change to our cereal range is just one of a number of initiatives we have in the pipeline that will help us to reach our goal of all packaging, including branded products, being recyclable, compostable or reusable in the next five years."