Machine learning solves the problem with M&T

A new product has been launched today which brings machine learning into the energy management arena. Reduct is the new game-changing platform developed by Verco.

Time is the biggest constraint on effective energy management

Many users of Monitoring & Targeting (M&T) platforms will know about the benefits but also the challenges that exist in extracting value from their system. The market is now flooded with a broad range of M&T systems, with varying degrees of flexibility on data collection, analysis tools and reporting outputs. However all such systems are constrained by the time available for skilled people to review the data and identify areas for improvement. In fact, this problem is now greater than ever as systems become more interconnected and data availability increases.

Verco has been working with many of the UK's leading manufacturing businesses and observed this growing issue over the last 15 years. Over the last five years in particular, there has been a rapid acceleration in data availability coupled with increasing limitations on available man-power to make use of this. Data availability is no longer the number one constraint as it was a decade ago.

Verco's AI enabled 'Reduct' solves the problem with M&T

Verco Director Tim Kay comments:

"We've taken collective feedback from hundreds of manufacturing sites, all trying to do what they can on energy management surrounded by the real-world constraints that exist. We've seen countless examples of stretched site teams unable to utilise the data they currently have access to. This, in turn, makes it very difficult to make the business case for further automatic data collection of the more complex systems which is often where the greatest hidden savings exist.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes using the very latest machine learning tools to create a new generation of system that is befitting of the next decade. We've already invested many thousands of developer hours into testing our hypothesis that machine learning can and should play a significant role in solving this problem. We've seen some hugely positive results from our trials, with the trained algorithms identifying issues that would otherwise require the human eye to spot, as well as trends that go beyond what the human eye would see and would otherwise be missed."

Reduct launches on 24 November 2020 and the first launch is aimed at optimising systems in the manufacturing sector, in particular by extracting data from: SCADA systems, BMS, effluent systems, compressed air systems, boiler control systems or similar.

Visit www.reduct.app to find out more

Webinar: Become a Reduct Early Adopter.

Find out more about how you could take a limited place on our Early Adopters Programme which includes free data integration. The Early Adopters Programme is targeted at manufacturing businesses with the potential to extract data from energy-hungry systems. This webinar is a chance to find out more about the platform, results from our pilot trials and learn about our zero risk, zero upfront cost Early Adopters Programme.



On: 20th January 2021.

At: 2.00-3.00pm GMT - click here.