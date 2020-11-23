To build a greener future for construction, we must first get to grips with value
A new building can have a positive environmental impact, deliver value for money and benefit society, argue UK Green Building Council's Alastair Mant, and Ron Lang of the Construction Innovation Hub
How do we define value in the built environment? If you were to conduct a straw poll amongst the construction sector and its clients, you might be surprised by the range of answers you would get to...
More news
Vodafone dials up net zero vision with new 2040 target
Telecoms group brings forward its net zero deadline to 2040 as it touts new 2030 carbon reduction targets validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative
Government poised to unveil plans for net zero-focused National Infrastructure Bank
Chancellor reportedly set to launch new bank and reform Green Book to allow increased support for low carbon infrastructure
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership appoints Clare Shine as new director
Former barrister, journalist, and sustainable development consultant to take over the reins at influential green business institute from departing director Dame Polly Courtice
Scottish National Investment Bank launches to help drive net zero agenda
New bank set to invest £2bn over the next decade, with green infrastructure a top priority