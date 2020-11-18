The Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution: At a glance
Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his much-vaunted 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution late last night, comprising a total £12bn of new and previously announced government investment in...
More news
UK's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution 'falls short' on CO2 goals, official figures show
Government accused of delivering underpowered green recovery plan that only delivers half of CO2 cuts required over coming decade
Mayor of London ploughs £10m into 'Green New Deal' projects
The funding will focus on tackling building and transport emissions and supporting new green businesses, according to City Hall
Government eyes energy efficiency targets for UK mortgage lenders
Mortgage lenders could face targets to achieve an EPC rating of C across their portfolio properties by 2030 under consultation proposals
PensionBee to launch fossil fuel-free fund by end of 2020
Online pension platform aiming to roll out one of UK's first fossil fuel-free funds after receiving £31m in fund commitments from customers in under a week