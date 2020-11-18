It's an ad for action: Our plan for a net zero transformation in advertising

  • Keith Weed, Advertising Association
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Advertising Association president Keith Weed outlines the industry's new action plan to decarbonise the UK advertising industry

Today, the Advertising Association - in partnership with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) and Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) - has launched Ad Net Zero, an industry-wide...

To continue reading...

More on Marketing

More news