It's an ad for action: Our plan for a net zero transformation in advertising
Advertising Association president Keith Weed outlines the industry's new action plan to decarbonise the UK advertising industry
Today, the Advertising Association - in partnership with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) and Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) - has launched Ad Net Zero, an industry-wide...
More news
Ad Net Zero: UK advertising industry targets net zero carbon emissions by 2030
Cross-sector initiative includes five-point action plan to decarbonise companies and operations right across the advertising industry value chain
Plant-based bonanza: Unilever sets €1bn sales target for meat and dairy alternatives
Consumer goods giant launches 'Future Foods' initiative, geared at meeting the growing global appetite for sustainable food products
It's an ad for action: Our plan for a net zero transformation in advertising
Advertising Association president Keith Weed outlines the industry's new action plan to decarbonise the UK advertising industry