Green gases will allow us to rise to the biggest challenge of decarbonisation

  • Chris Train, Energy Networks Association
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Green gases such as hydrogen and biomethane offer huge opportunities for the UK, argues Chris Train, the Energy Networks Association’s Green Gas Champion

It's fair to say that since we last marked Green Gas Day, the whole landscape around green gases such as hydrogen and biomethane has changed in a way that many might not have expected. Over the course...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news