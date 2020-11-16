SSE, ScottishPower, National Grid, and NatWest named as COP26 sponsors

Clutch of energy and banking firms are first partners for crucial UN climate summit, as major undersea cable project is announced

The first corporate sponsors for the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow have been unveiled today by the UK government, with energy firms SSE, ScottishPower, and National Grid along with banking giant NatWest Group chosen as 'principal partners' for the crucial UN meeting next year.

All four companies have "ambitious and credible climate action plans" to drive down their emissions in line with climate science, and will "support the delivery of a successful and ambitious COP next November", the government said today.

The government had put out a call for sponsors for the global UN summit it is co-hosting with Italy earlier this year, seeking support from corporates with "strong climate credentials" which had set net zero targets for 2050 at the latest.

The initial focus on companies with ambitious low carbon infrastructure investment plans follow claims of 'greenwashing' that have dogged previous UN climate summits, including last year's COP25 event in Madrid which faced criticism from climate campaigners for securing sponsorship from fossil fuel giants Repsol and Endesa.

"I am delighted to announce our first sponsors for COP26, who have all shown ambitious climate leadership through setting net zero commitments and Science Based Targets," said COP26 President and Secretary of State for Business Alok Sharma. "When it comes to climate action, we all have an important role to play. Only by continuing to come together can we build the zero carbon, climate resilient future that is essential for our people and our planet."

However, it remains to be seen whether more controversial corporates join the roster of sponsors in the coming months, as the government seeks to both offset some of the multi-million pound cost of hosting the event and engage broad range of industries with the need to accelerate climate action. Ministers have already faced criticism from some environmental campaigners for engaging with consultancies and carbon intensive businesses with an interest in the fossil fuel economy as they prepare for COP26. But the government has rejected any accusations of conflicts of interest, while maintaining that it is important to work with carbon intensive sectors to curb their emissions.

Mel Evans, senior climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK, gave today's announcement a cautious welcome, but called for fossil fuel companies to be explicitly ruled out of sponsorship for the event. "Any sponsorship choice for COP26 sends a signal to the world about how bold the UK presidency is prepared to be in leading the global climate transition and supporting a move away from fossil fuels," she said. "It is therefore encouraging that the first COP26 sponsors are companies that are heavily invested in the renewables transition, and that so far, fossil fuel companies such as BP, Shell and Equinor are not on the list. The government has controversially held regular meetings with fossil fuel companies regarding COP26. They should now be explicitly ruled out as sponsors, to avoid any risk of them greenwashing these vital global climate negotiations."

Today's announcement came as the three energy firms chosen as the first COP26 sponsors - SSE, ScottishPower, and National Grid - also jointly announced major plans to develop a "multi-billion pound" undersea power cable to connect renewable power projects in Scotland with north east England.

Described as an "underwater super-highway" the Eastern Link project will see the North Sea "become the hidden power house of Europe, supporting the UK supply chain and delivering hundreds of green jobs throughout construction and operation", according to the three companies.

The HVDC cables would be some of the longest in the world, boasting a combined capacity of 4GW that would enable enough electricity for around four million homes to travel up to 440km from the east coast of Scotland down to two points - Selby and Hawthorn Point - in north east England.

Survey works along the route have already commenced, with construction expected to begin in 2024, the firms said.

"The development of the East Coast link is one of the most exciting energy developments over recent decades and is essential to delivering the UK's 40GW offshore wind target by 2030 and critical to our own commitment to build a network for net zero emissions," said Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE. "With the eyes on the UK ahead of COP26 next year, this project clearly demonstrates how the UK is leading the world in tackling the climate emergency and supporting thousands of jobs and supply chain opportunities."

Meanwhile, NatWest - named today as the banking sponsor for COP26 - announced today that it has joined the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), making it one of the first major banks to promise to align its lending with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It means the bank, which has already committed to make its operations net zero carbon by the end of 2020 and to at least halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030, will now work towards getting its climate targets approved by the independent SBTi.

In addition, NatWest Group has today further announced that more than 500 of its senior staff have been enrolled on a sustainability programme delivered by the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), which begins tomorrow.

The nine-week programme will draw on academic and industry expertise to boost the climate and broader sustainability knowledge and skills of some of the bank's top-ranking staff, NatWest said.

Alison Rose, NatWest Group CEO, said she wanted the firm to "do more than play our part" in efforts to combat climate change. "We want to lead on the collaboration and cooperation that is so critical to influencing the transition to a low carbon economy, which is why I am so proud that NatWest Group will be the COP26 banking sponsor," she said.