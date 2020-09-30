All aboard: UK's first hydrogen train rolls onto the tracks in Warwickshire

Trials of the zero carbon HydroFLEX train kick off today in the Midlands as part of a government-backed project

The first hydrogen-powered train to run on the UK's mainline is set to roll out onto the tracks today in Warwickshire as part of a series of trials of the technology part-funded by the government, which...

